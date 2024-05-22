Balboa Wealth Partners Has $761,000 Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Balboa Wealth Partners trimmed its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in RTX were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 26.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $2,438,000. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,459 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $106.31. 3,594,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,839,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.50 and its 200-day moving average is $91.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $107.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.82%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

