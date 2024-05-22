Balboa Wealth Partners Increases Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 156.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in AerCap were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,951,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,028,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,459 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 2,872,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,196 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,090,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,236 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in AerCap by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,425,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

AerCap Price Performance

NYSE AER traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $91.39. The company had a trading volume of 986,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.39. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $56.38 and a 12 month high of $93.53.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

