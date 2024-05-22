Balboa Wealth Partners Lowers Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Balboa Wealth Partners decreased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. ASML accounts for about 0.9% of Balboa Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in ASML were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,658,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 48,040.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,202,000 after acquiring an additional 245,488 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of ASML by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of ASML by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $922.33. 667,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $363.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,056.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $937.69 and its 200-day moving average is $844.42.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

