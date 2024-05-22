Balboa Wealth Partners Purchases 354 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Balboa Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,561,055,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $141,817,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $337,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,205 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $132,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $11,368,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,153 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.33. 8,773,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,709,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.23. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. NextEra Energy's revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

