Balboa Wealth Partners Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 987.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,607,000 after purchasing an additional 282,186 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after buying an additional 13,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,257,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,390,000 after buying an additional 393,079 shares in the last quarter.

IYW traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $139.99. The stock had a trading volume of 837,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,376. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $96.37 and a 12-month high of $140.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.43. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

