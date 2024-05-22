Balboa Wealth Partners Reduces Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Balboa Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,122 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Ares Capital were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCC. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 411.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 218.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,618,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,150. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 62.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.