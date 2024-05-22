Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 161 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Balboa Wealth Partners reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $2.04 on Wednesday, hitting $396.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,639,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,191. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $323.21 and a 52-week high of $400.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $389.01 and a 200-day moving average of $378.69.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

