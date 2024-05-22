Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.48

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYYGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.48 and last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

Balfour Beatty Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79.

Balfour Beatty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.1833 dividend. This is an increase from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 2.78%.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.

