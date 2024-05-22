Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 12,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.8 %

Texas Instruments stock traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.54. 9,115,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,644,206. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $203.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

