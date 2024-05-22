Banco de Sabadell S.A Sells 301 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Boeing were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.24.

Boeing Price Performance

BA traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $186.30. 3,778,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,087,296. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.27 and a beta of 1.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

