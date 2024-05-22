Banco de Sabadell S.A Takes Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000. ASML makes up approximately 1.8% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in ASML by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 220.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 35.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded down $2.94 on Wednesday, reaching $922.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,056.34. The company has a market capitalization of $363.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $937.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $844.42.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

View Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.