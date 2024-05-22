Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.87

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.87 and traded as high as $8.53. Bankinter shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 117 shares changing hands.
Bankinter Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90.
Bankinter Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a $0.0947 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th.
Bankinter Company Profile
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.
