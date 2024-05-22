Beaton Management Co. Inc. Sells 107 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 753.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,293,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,788,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $125.01 and a 12 month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

