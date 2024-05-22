BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$19.24 and last traded at C$19.48. Approximately 28,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 59,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.50.
BELLUS Health Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -20.29 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$19.48. The company has a current ratio of 33.42, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
BELLUS Health Company Profile
BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.
