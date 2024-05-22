Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €39.50 ($42.93) and last traded at €39.50 ($42.93). 3,386 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at €40.90 ($44.46).

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is €43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is €46.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.72.

About Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft provides engineering services. It operates through three segments: Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics. The Digital Engineering segments designs vehicle components for interior, exterior, powertrain, chassis, or body, as well as the development of complete vehicles, including numerical analysis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.