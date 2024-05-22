Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $62.37

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.37 and last traded at $62.37, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.37.

Bitcoin Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.17.

About Bitcoin Group

(Get Free Report)

Bitcoin Group SE, an investment holding company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.