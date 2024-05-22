Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $62.37

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.37 and last traded at $62.37, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.37.
Bitcoin Group Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.17.
About Bitcoin Group
Bitcoin Group SE, an investment holding company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.
