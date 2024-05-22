BitShares Price Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 22nd. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $9.44 million and $110,572.69 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000906 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000761 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000591 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,381,509 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

