Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.65 ($0.07). 225,819 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 674,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.07).

Blencowe Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.95. The company has a market cap of £12.27 million, a P/E ratio of -565.00 and a beta of 0.92.

About Blencowe Resources

Blencowe Resources Plc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of graphite properties in Northern Uganda. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.

