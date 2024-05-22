Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $71.85

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$71.85 and traded as high as C$73.07. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$72.77, with a volume of 51,812 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BEI.UN shares. Desjardins increased their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$74.50 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.00 to C$80.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$84.92.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BEI.UN

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$74.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.87, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of C$3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.74.

(Get Free Report)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.