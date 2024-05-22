Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $71.85

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$71.85 and traded as high as C$73.07. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$72.77, with a volume of 51,812 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BEI.UN shares. Desjardins increased their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$74.50 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.00 to C$80.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$84.92.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BEI.UN
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.5 %
About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust
Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.