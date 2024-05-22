C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Trading Up 3.4%

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.20. 3,910 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 6,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

C-Com Satellite Systems Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$49.36 million, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.24.

C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.63 million during the quarter. C-Com Satellite Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

C-Com Satellite Systems Company Profile

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite-based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive.

