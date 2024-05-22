Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Trading 1.5% Higher

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 171.50 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 170 ($2.16). Approximately 11,669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 53,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.50 ($2.13).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £68 million, a PE ratio of 1,545.45 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 167.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 165.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

(Get Free Report)

Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. It offers cakes by celebration, cakes by design, and seasonal cakes, as well as wedding cakes. The company engages in the property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

