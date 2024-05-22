Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.06

Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.06 and traded as high as $6.70. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 121,636 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
