Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CATY. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CATY

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CATY stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.05. The stock had a trading volume of 263,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.12. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average is $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $339.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.85 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.