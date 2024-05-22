CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 60.5% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $93.43. 2,311,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,256. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.35. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

Get Our Latest Report on SWKS

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.