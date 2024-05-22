CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 288 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBKR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.06. 692,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,903. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.60 and a 1 year high of $126.83.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 7.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.