CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys Shares of 537 Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPAY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,840,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at $1,327,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth $1,398,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

CPAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wolfe Research cut Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.57.

Shares of NYSE:CPAY traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $272.77. The company had a trading volume of 414,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,304. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.88. Corpay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.39 and a twelve month high of $319.94.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

