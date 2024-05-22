CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 0.9% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $35,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $39,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 217.1% during the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $2,530,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 31.0% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $20.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $803.97. 4,332,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,441. The stock has a market cap of $764.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $419.80 and a fifty-two week high of $816.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $762.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $689.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

