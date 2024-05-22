CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Newmont were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Grey Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 69,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 30.0% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NEM. StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.04.

Newmont Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NEM traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.39. 9,347,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,894,214. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.39. The firm has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.