CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 155.0% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Boston Scientific by 58.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 44,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 16,308 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $19,713,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 50.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,089,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,005 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $958,704.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,627.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $958,704.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,329,627.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,599 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,149. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.41.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.37. 6,386,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,513,335. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.34, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

