CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,825 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,977 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,229 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,270,000 after acquiring an additional 72,441 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Philip L. Johnson bought 12,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Philip L. Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.51. The stock had a trading volume of 950,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,176. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $146.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.25. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $901.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.99 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. Analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

