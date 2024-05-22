CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $178,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,755,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,283 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,051,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,710,000 after purchasing an additional 232,652 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,775,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,520 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $867,599,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,850,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,797,000 after buying an additional 223,206 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.83. 8,850,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,853,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $64.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.87. The company has a market cap of $121.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC boosted their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

