CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $210,000 Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Up 0.3 %

Corning stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.59. 5,039,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,871,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.54, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.33. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corning

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,841 shares of company stock worth $7,971,257. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.