CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $274,000 Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

PFG traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $83.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,797. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $86.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.30.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

