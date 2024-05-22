CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Medpace were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Medpace by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 355.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 207.8% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 48,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,884,000 after buying an additional 25,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on MEDP shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.00.

Medpace Stock Performance

Medpace stock traded down $6.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $389.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,799. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.39 and a 12-month high of $421.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $395.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.46.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The business had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Medpace’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total transaction of $102,467.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,236 shares of company stock worth $59,626,117. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

