CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $351,000 Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.1% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTRG. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $207,073.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,100.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $207,073.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,100.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $38.53. 823,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,166. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.37.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

