CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Veralto were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Veralto by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veralto alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VLTO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Up 1.2 %

Veralto stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,143. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $100.92. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.64.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Veralto’s payout ratio is 9.97%.

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.