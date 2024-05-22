CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases Shares of 2,275 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.37. 2,137,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,908. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4637 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

