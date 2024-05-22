CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Hess were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HES. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hess in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166 in the last quarter. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess Price Performance

HES traded down $3.30 on Wednesday, hitting $151.32. 2,860,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,595,972. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.61. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.24. Hess Co. has a one year low of $124.27 and a one year high of $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.08.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

