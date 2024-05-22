CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Spire were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 81.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Spire by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 206.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Spire stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.01. The stock had a trading volume of 263,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $68.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.59.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Spire had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 76.26%.

Insider Activity at Spire

In other Spire news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $73,223.82. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on SR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Spire in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Spire in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.72.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SR

About Spire

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.