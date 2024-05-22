CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 159 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,038 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 269.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 24,971 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,627,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ESCO Technologies news, Director Leon J. Olivier sold 900 shares of ESCO Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $90,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ESCO Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

ESCO Technologies stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.07 and a 200-day moving average of $104.70. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $89.77 and a one year high of $118.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.14.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $249.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.