CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 174 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,672,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 122,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.20, for a total transaction of $56,144,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,971,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,705,795,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,573,580 shares of company stock valued at $715,722,727 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $459.04. 2,165,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,438,654. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $357.85 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $426.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $465.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.82.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

