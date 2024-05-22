CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 235 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 64,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of LSCC traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,863,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.41. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $98.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average is $69.17.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $1,185,150.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,169.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $474,734.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,767.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,465 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $1,185,150.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,169.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,649 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,548. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

