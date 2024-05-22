CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 419 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Stock Performance

SNY stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.36. 2,119,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,697. The firm has a market cap of $127.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.20. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $55.72.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.478 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 74.37%.

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.