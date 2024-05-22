CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOOG traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $313.36. 105,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $302.24 and its 200-day moving average is $285.36. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $233.49 and a 12-month high of $314.82.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

