CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 66 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $41,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth $51,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,058.17.

In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 910 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZO traded down $48.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,772.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,022.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2,826.79.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $34.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

