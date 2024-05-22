CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 764 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Graco were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,229,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,494,846,000 after buying an additional 144,146 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Graco by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,118,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,579,000 after acquiring an additional 498,724 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Graco by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,802,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,353,000 after acquiring an additional 71,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,941,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Graco by 4.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,575,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,845,000 after purchasing an additional 69,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GGG traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $83.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.13. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.77.

Insider Transactions at Graco

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.19 million. Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,535.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,535.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,088 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,485 over the last 90 days. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

