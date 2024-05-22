CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,866,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,016,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Group Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:EG traded up $5.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $399.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,210. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $379.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $331.08 and a 12 month high of $417.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.57.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. Everest Group’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.11.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

