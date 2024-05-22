Centrifuge 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.53 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centrifuge has a market cap of $42.38 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 546,849,529 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 546,800,491 with 494,136,036 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.70361837 USD and is down -6.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,005,459.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.