Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

CIM stock traded up $8.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.06. The company had a trading volume of 815,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,728. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.73. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. Chimera Investment has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $19.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

