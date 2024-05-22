Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Sells $226,700.00 in Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,768.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.62. The stock had a trading volume of 439,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,868. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.99. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $115.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.52 and its 200 day moving average is $86.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MQS Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.0% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 10,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

